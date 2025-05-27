Afenifere Appoints Falae As Chairman, Tasks FG On Forest Guard

Share

Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, has appointed former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Oba Olu Falae, as Chairman of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the mainstream Yoruba organisation.

The group also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use the remaining two years of his administration to restructure the country to allow for state police.

In addition, Afenifere stated that the Forest Guard initiative proposed by the Federal Government should be left for state governments to manage as part of decentralizing Nigeria’s security architecture.

The appointment of Oba Falae was announced in a communique read by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, after a caucus meeting held at the residence of the organisation’s leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The meeting was attended by notable figures including former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Tokunbo Ajasin, National Organising Secretary Abagun Kole Omololu, Chief Korede Duyile, and Dare Babarinsa. The group emphasized that restructuring would be the key to solving the country’s security challenges.

Ajayi explained that Oba Falae’s appointment is part of efforts to reposition and reinvigorate the organisation, ensuring that the House of Oduduwa returns to effectively project the Yoruba mandate.

He highlighted Falae’s impressive credentials, noting that the monarch of Ilu-Abo in Akure North local government area of Ondo State has served as SGF, minister, managing director of banks, and permanent secretary, experience that would help advance the organisation.

On the national challenges, Ajayi called on the Federal Government and National Assembly to urgently initiate the restructuring process.

“As we congratulate the present administration for clocking two years in office, we urge it to make restructuring a major policy focus in its third year,” he said.

He also voiced concern over the worsening security situation, citing recent kidnappings and killings, including that of Oba James Ogunyanda Ilufemiloye, the Obalohun of Okoloke in Kogi State, and Nelson Adegboyigi, who was abducted and killed in Ondo State despite ransom payment. Violent attacks on communities in Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, and other northern states were also highlighted.

Afenifere reiterated its long-standing demand for the immediate establishment of state police, warning that insecurity is becoming endemic partly due to complicity at political, military, and community levels.

While congratulating President Tinubu on his two years in office, the group expressed hope that his administration would use the remaining tenure to more effectively address Nigerians’ pressing concerns.

The organisation also noted recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports on inflation, emphasizing that food inflation and transport costs remain burdensome. It urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to alleviate these hardships.

In his remarks, Abagun Kole Omololu said Falae’s appointment would help unify the group, which has been divided along the lines of the late Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Pa Fasoranti, to benefit the Yoruba nation and the southwest geopolitical zone.

