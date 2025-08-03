Afenifere Applauds UN’s Declaration Of July 7 As ‘World Amotekun Day’

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has commended the United Nations for declaring July 7 of every year as World Amotekun Day, describing the recognition as a “major morale booster” for the South-West regional security outfit.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere hailed the global acknowledgment of Amotekun, stating that the invitation extended to the outfit to participate in security and human rights meetings of UN affiliates reflects international appreciation of its role.

“The recognition of Amotekun by the United Nations is unprecedented in this part of the world. Its invitation to attend meetings of the UN’s affiliate bodies is a major morale booster and validates the efforts of those who established and sustained it. It also shows why some other states in Nigeria are now exploring similar security models,” Afenifere said.

The formal recognition was announced last week in Akure by the President of the World Peace body, Ambassador Peer Stafsen, through his representative, Ambassador Dr. Markwili Mgbara, Director of Information and Communications of the International Association of World Peace Advocates.

The certificate of affiliation was presented to the Commandant of the Ondo State Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye (DCC Rtd). The recognition was conferred under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the International Association of World Peace Advocates, an accredited UN affiliate.

Ambassador Stafsen stated that the decision was based on Amotekun’s activities in “promoting safety and protecting lives and property across Nigeria’s South-West region.” He noted that the affiliation confirms Amotekun as a trained and recognized security unit under the UN framework.

With this development, the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun (Yoruba for “Leopard” or “Cheetah”), will officially attend the UN’s Annual General Meeting starting with the session scheduled for September 22, 2025, in New York, which will mark the global body’s 80th anniversary.

Amotekun is also expected to collaborate with various UN agencies, including the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), UN Office on Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), UN Office on Migration (UNOM), UN Forum on Forests (UNFF), UN Office on Small Arms and Light Weapons Control, UN Environment Programme, and others focused on human trafficking, gender-based violence, and ecosystem protection.

Afenifere also praised the role of the late former Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who championed the establishment of the corps in collaboration with other South-West governors, despite numerous federal obstacles.

Amotekun was officially launched on January 9, 2020, in Ibadan following a regional security summit held in June 2019 under the auspices of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission (DAWN). The governors of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo States were instrumental in its formation.

Afenifere stated that the formal UN recognition is a clear validation of the foresight, resilience, and commitment shown by all those involved in Amotekun’s creation and operation.

Quoting Ambassador Stafsen, Afenifere emphasized that Amotekun’s work aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in peacebuilding, environmental protection, and human security. Comrade Ajayi added that the corps has significantly contributed to crime reduction, support for farmers, and enhanced road safety in the South-West region.

He recalled the resistance Amotekun faced during its early days, particularly from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and praised the South-West governors for their courage and persistence.

“Their refusal to bow to intimidation helped in curbing insecurity and reducing the activities of armed bandits and rogue herders who made farming dangerous,” he said.

Ajayi urged South-West governments to leverage the international recognition to further equip and support Amotekun personnel for enhanced performance.

“We call for swift action on the establishment of state police and the provision of all necessary support to reduce crime and banditry to the barest minimum,” he concluded.