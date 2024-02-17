Afenifere: Akure Meeting Organised by Jobbers Looking for Appointments –Adejumo

…Says Support for Tinubu, Negates Awolowo’s Ideal for Good Governance

Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo is the national publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about happenings within the group with respect to the reported suspension of the Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. Excerpts:

There was reported rumpus within your organisation leading to reports about suspension of the National Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at a meeting that took place in Akure recently. What really happened at the meeting?

There is no rumpus within Afenifere. Nothing like that has happened but what we saw was that some people gathered in Akure to take some decisions that are null and void and lacking in any form of legality. It is on record that the former leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti6, on his own volition opted to relinquish his position due to age-related ailment. He felt he won’t be in a very good position to perform his duties, then at the age of 95. He wrote a letter to that effect to tell members that he was relinquishing the position. We have a video also to that effect. So, if anything happened in Akure then people of good virtue, people that I will describe as having the right conscience and conscious- ness should ask if Pa Fasoranti who wrote that letter to relinquish power three years ago due to ill-health has become more virile now to function? Has he been seen in the public space to give public speech and directions to members? Has he been in the limelight to suggest that his health has improved? It is not in the tradition of Afenifere.

Papa (Obafemi) Awolowo died without naming a successor, the members now came together to name late Papa (Adekunle) Ajasin who was a year older than Papa Awolowo as the new leader. Before Papa Ajasin died, he named, Chief Abraham Adesanya as leader. When he did that, we never heard from Papa Ajasin again until he died, yet he was alive. Papa Adesanya named Papa Fasoranti and that was where the problem started from. That was when people like Bola Tinubu kicked against the decision and propped up the late Chief Ayo Fasanmi because they didn’t like him (Fasoranti). Fasanmi was not even a member of the caucus at that material time.

Why the choice of Fasoranti at that time?

Many members of the caucus felt that Fasoranti who was seen as dependable and possessing the right temperament. Tinubu propped Pa Fasanmi to be a factional leader to cause problem in Afenifere. This time, they have gone ahead to use an old man who has even been described as senile by a former Secretary-General of the Afenifere, Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa. If that was the situation with the man, you can now imagine how some people have now taken advantage of the man who is 97 years old. These people are taking advantage of the frail health of the old man. They have been doing certain things in his name and it is sad and pathetic. It is a debasement the spirit and the people behind Afenifere which is known for being an ideological political platform. It is more than a socio-political group, it is an organisation that gave birth to the Action Group in the First Republic. It gave birth to the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the Second Republic and it also gave birth to the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in this dispensation. It is an ideological political group. We have ideology. We are also guided by the legacies of Papa Obafemi Awolowo.

Are you saying that the Akure meeting of Afenifere was not properly constituted?

Not just that! It is null and void. We have the full complement of the whole house. In our last meeting at Ogbo, a lot of people came, even those that attended the so-called meeting in Akure were present at the meeting. They came not because they felt obliged to attended the meeting in Akure, they said they went with the thinking that they were hoping to sort things out. These are people who ought to be at the departure lounge to meet with their Creator and the late Chief Awolowo, who felt that they don’t want things to go so bad before rectifying it. Many of them came to the meeting in Ogbo to lament on what has happened.

Who are these people you are referring to?

People like Senator Adegboyega Kaka who was at a time, a former deputy governor of Ogun State. They put the name of Her Excellency, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele. She had to issue a statement from abroad to dissociate herself from the outcome of the meeting.

Who do you now blame for orchestrating the problem within Afenifere?

(Cuts in) I blame the lure of the lucre, I blame. The greatest scourge that has affected the Nigerian political scene is money. I believe in the fact that there are those who unfortunately are not driven by the principle of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo who shunned corruption, who shunned prebendalism, who believe in service to the people. Jesus had his own Judas, the same thing with Afenifere.

So, how did the problem start?

The whole thing started with a WhatsApp group platform saying there would be a meeting in Akure, though not in the name of Afenifere. Many of the people that eventually attended the meeting were not even members of Afenifere. Our group is not an amorphous group, rather, it is just a group of people who are dedicated to the principles of the late Pa Obafemi Awolowo who during his lifetime wrote 15 books containing all that he needed to give to us. What these people have done was to reduce the legacy of Afenifere to a tribal irredentist organisation. What the Afenifere is for is good governance be it in Yorubaland and elsewhere. We are for the promotion of egalitarianism. Papa Awolowo supported the late Ernest Okoli against his Remo kinsman, the late Odemo of Isara. His action was based on principle and can- not be reduced to irredentism. Like I said, a group on WhatsApp went to Akure and brought in President Bola Tinubu after Afenifere had deliberated and agreed that on the basis of equity and fair play, power must shift to the South East. It is not about money and I am not afraid to say it, those who want jobs organised the Akure meeting. Since the end of the meeting, they have been carrying the list of hopeful political appointees to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, let them come and deny it. That is all that has been happening. We are not fazed by it because this is not the first time that things like this will happen within the organisation.

In what area do you think the Akure meeting ran contrary to the laws and tenets of the Afenifere?

Papa Awolowo was the one who took the people of the Middle-belt to the London Constitutional Conference when the late Sardauna said there were no minority in the old Northern Region. He used that to illustrate the fact that it is not only the Hausa Fulani who were in the Northern Region at that time. He made the colonialists realise that there were other groupings such as the Gwaris, the Kanuris, the Beroms and others in the North. He ensured that they not only deserve equal rights but also enjoy such rights. Papa believed in egalitarian list. He did the same thing with the COR in 1953 many years before states were created by the government. Papa Awolowo was not that kind of person that was tribalistic. He even predicted and it came to pass that an Ijaw man was going to be the president of the country. How would you now reduce the legacy of such a great man?

Are you saying that those who attended the Akure meeting have reduced his legacy?

They are not just reducing it, they want to kill it. We won’t allow them.

From your assertion, don’t you think your stance negates the basic principle of Afenifere which is basically to protect and defend the Yoruba people at all times?

Okay, since you know the group more than me, can you tell me what the basic principle of Afenifere is?

To promote the Yoruba interest and agenda?

(Cuts in) That’s not true. It will interest you to know that Afenifere produced the Leader of the Opposition in the Northern Region. When we had elections in 1954, Afenifere had 16 seats in the North, with that it formed the leadership of opposition under the leadership of Alhaji Maito. If Afenifere was just for the Yorubas, we would have restricted ourselves to Yorubaland. We wouldn’t have gone to the East and win eight seats including that of the late SG Ikoku who defeated his father, the late Dr. Alvan Ikoku, who was the candidate of the NCNC. SG Ikoku went to jail with the late Chief Awolowo. We had other people like the late Chief Ajuluchukwu who also went to jail with Chief Awolowo. You cannot reduce Papa Awolowo to a tribal leader. When they did all they did to Abiola, did Afenifere make it a Yoruba affair? No! We formed NADECO. If we wanted to make it a Yoruba affair, we would have done it alone. We had the likes of Dan Suleiman, Zamani Lekwot from the North. In the East, we had people like the late Chief Sam Mbakwe. Afenifere is all about good governance everywhere in Yorubaland and elsewhere. It was on the floor of the Western House of Assembly that the Mid West Region was created.

What’s your impression of the current Bola Tinubu led government?

In law, they say the facts speak for themselves. We knew that Muhammadu Buhari was an antithesis of what Papa Awolowo stood for. He is a Fulani irredentist. What he came to do was to promote, propagate and elevate his Fulani people above any other group. That is not what Afenifere stands for. We will only support people who will be fair to all. Even in 2023, we knew all that are happening now will happen.