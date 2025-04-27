Afe Babalola Wins ‘African Man Of The Year In Food Security’ Again

Share

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has once again emerged as the ‘2024 African Man of the Year in Food Security.’

The honour was conferred by the Initiative for Green Sustainability.

With this latest achievement, Babalola becomes the first African to win the award twice, having earlier received it in 2014.

Speaking at the award ceremony held in Ado-Ekiti, the Country Representative of the Initiative, Caleb Osasona, explained that the award was bestowed on the legal luminary in recognition of his numerous contributions to food security, which have had a profound impact extending beyond Nigeria and Africa.

Osasona lauded Babalola’s commitment and dedication to agriculture, noting that Nigeria would be more developed and food-secure if such initiatives were replicated nationwide.

In his remarks, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, hailed Babalola’s transformative contributions to the agricultural sector, describing his efforts as a catalyst that has positively changed the face of the state. Oyebanji, represented by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, described the award as a well-deserved recognition.

The Governor further praised Babalola as a man of vision, tenacity, and commitment, stating that his works and landmark achievements in agriculture have redefined and reinforced food security in Nigeria, inspired generations of young farmers, and demonstrated that agriculture is not just a tool for survival but a gateway to prosperity.

“Through the ABUAD Bio-Diversified Farms and the millions of naira granted annually under the Afe Babalola Agricultural Grants to farmers, among other laudable gestures, he has shown Africa what is possible when intellect meets innovation in agriculture.

“In Ekiti State, we are proud to align with, and take a cue from, the laudable programs of this great sage,” he added.

In his response, Afe Babalola expressed gratitude to the Initiative for recognising his contributions to agriculture, describing the honour as a challenge to do even more towards ensuring food sufficiency.

Babalola, who lamented that Nigeria remains a net-consuming country, emphasised that the nation cannot achieve true development without prioritising large-scale production of goods and services, particularly in agriculture.

He urged the Ekiti State Government to create a more conducive environment for farmers to enable the state to become a self-sustaining food hub.

His words: “What causes problems for us in this country is that we do not produce, yet we eat. Those who don’t work do not deserve to eat—that’s what the Bible teaches us.

“When I started this university, I made agriculture my first priority. I founded the Association of Afe Babalola Farmers in Ekiti, and we hold annual gatherings where we reward the best farmers with monetary prizes.

“Today, my farmers have influenced people in Oyo, Lagos, and Osun. What the State government needs to do is make the environment conducive for farming.

“My joy is to see my people comfortable, living in peace, going to the farm peacefully, and returning home safely. Without agriculture, this country can’t make it,” Babalola said.

Share