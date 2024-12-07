Share

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, has enjoined the parties and the general public, to allow the courts to do justice in the determination of the criminal defamation charges brought by the Nigeria Police against Mr Dele Farotimi, a legal practitioner, pursuant to the complaint lodged by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and elder statesman, Chief Afe Babalola.

Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, had considered aspects of the 104-page book, ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice’ authored by Farotimi, as defaming him and petitioned the Police to take action.

The petitioner lives in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, while the author, Farotimi, lives in Lagos. The petitioner is of the view that the book can be read anywhere in the world, including Ekiti State where he resides.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the body, Comrade Jare Ajayi, “The legal system provides an opportunity for parties in a dispute to prove their cases.

Afenifere is of the strong opinion that the interests of both parties and the general public must be protected and justice dispensed fairly.”

He added that “the court is in the best position to determine how these interests are protected, and to ensure that the prosecution is conducted in a manner that better serves the interest of justice.”

Afenifere encourages all parties to avoid statements and actions that may lead to a breach of peace while calling on the government to ensure a total observance of the rule of law.

Afenifere is of the view that the appropriate forum to determine whose rights have been breached and how, is the court of law as established by our constitution. Meaning that the matter is presently where it ought to be, to enable all parties to prove their case.

Accordingly, “we enjoin all parties to conduct themselves in total submission to and respect for the rule of law”, the spokesman added.

While looking forward to the judiciary dispensing justice without fear or favour, Afenifere appeals to everyone, including the parties that are directly involved, to resist the temptation of heightening tension.

