Afe Babalola Urges Stakeholders To Emulate Developed World In Quality, Functional Education

…reinstates commitment to Protecting Sanctity of Nig. Ivory Towers

The founder and chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD) Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, has enjoined government and relevant Stakeholders to prioritize quality and functional education the way it’s being done in the developed world and “luckily has been masterminded by private universities all over the world

Babalola tasked the Federal government “to revisit a large number of private universities it has approved in the last few years and ensure conformity with the rules”

He attributed the solution to quality education in Nigeria to the establishment of more non-profit private universities that have residential education, ” where all the students live on campus unlike what obtains in public universities where over 80% of the students live off campus

” The question, then arises, how do you mentor and monitor students who breeze into the campus around 9 am, spend a few hours, and go back to their homes by 2 pm? Certainly, such students could not have been mentored in learning and character. We should stop deceiving ourselves”

Babalola also stressed the ABUAD’s commitment to Protecting the Sanctity of Nigerian Universities Honourary Degrees as stipulated during Keffi Declaration 2012 of the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities AVCNU).

“Here in ABUAD we are in strict compliance with the Keffi Declaration, hence we deliberately select those who wear the toga of our Honourary degrees.

” We always look in the direction of how impactful and altruistic our Award recipients have been and how they have positively affected their communities and their world. And that is why we have come to the choice of the Honourary Award Recipients of today,Chief Emeka Anyaoku,former secretary -General of the commonwealth,His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad 1,Emir of Lafia Bare-Bari and Mrs Victoria Adunola Samson, the Managing Director of BOVAS and Company Limited”

Babalola spoke at the weekend during the 11th unbroken convocation ceremonies of the Institution where 1,668 students graduated.

The legal luminary urged the graduating students to follow the institution’s rules and regulations, ” by being focused and hardworking with a view to not disappointing yourselves and continually bear the kernel of the University Anthem which emphasizes the place and import of determination, industry and character in mind at all times.”

The ABUAD’S founder who also congratulated the recipients of award of Honourary degrees of the University said “These are great citizens of the world who have changed the world through their chosen fields”.

Business magnate and Managing Director of BOVAS and Company Limited, Victoria Samson bagged the honorary doctorate degree of Letters (D.Litt) for her contributions in the sphere of business and service delivery in the Oil and Gas industry.

A former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku was conferred with honorary doctorate degree of Letters (D.Litt) in appreciation of his sterling contributions to education and diplomacy.

Also, His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, (JSC Retd) and Emir of Lafia Bare-Bari was conferred with honorary doctorate degree of Law (LLD) for his passion for education and for adorning the Bench with honour, dignity and character.

The 1,668 graduating students consist of 1,459 Bachelors and 209 Postgraduate students, with 141 bagging first class honours.

A total of 752 students came out with second-class upper division, 397 in second-class lower division while 40 fell under third-class division and 123 MBBS students.

Aransiola Grace Oluwadunsi emerged the Overall Best Graduating Student with a CGPA of 4.97 in Agric Science, while the duo of Ayorinde Ebenezer-Oluwayomi and Adebolu Esther emerged Best Graduating Students in the postgraduate college with a CGPA of 5.00, respectively.

In his address, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji said the State government is in talks with the FG on the rehabilitation of the road leading to the University.

According to Oyebanji; “Very soon, it’s either the federal government reconstruct the road or the state is allowed to do it so that the agonies faced on the road will be eliminated.”

Oyebanji described Babalola as a visionary proprietor, whose courage, dedication and commitment to the course of education in Nigeria can’t be undermined.

The governor said ABUAD Multi System Hospital is one of the most referred Hospitals in Africa and the number one in Nigeria, in terms of diagnosis while charging the graduands to be solution providers to the challenges facing Nigeria by becoming job creators.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi who was the Special Guest of Honour hailed the giant strides of the founder and implored the graduands to be visionary and emulate Afe Babalola in their endeavours.

“Being an alumnus of the institution, and now the number one cheerleader of the University all over the world, Afe Babalola is one of the best mentors I have ever witnessed and should be commended for establishing a University that has created a feat for itself in the country.”