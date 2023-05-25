New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Afe Babalola To…

Afe Babalola To Nass: Don’t Approve Fresh Loan For Buhari

The Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), yesterday, cautioned the National Assembly against approving any fresh loan facility or request regarding financial matters for the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari. Babalola, who expressed disbelief that Buhari could be seeking a fresh loan despite the country’s mounting debt profile, said the National Assembly should not accede to such a request a few days before the end of the tenure of the Buhari administration.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at the 12th Aare Afe Babalola Annual Public Lecture organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado Ekiti Branch, Baba- lola said the request was saddening. The Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN) spoke on the theme: “Addressing the Nigerian economic challenges through the instrumentality of the law and future economic challenges.” Babalola said: “I do not expect the parliament to accede to that request.

Read Previous

Edo Refineries Lauded For Innovative Supply Model
Read Next

Lagos Guber: Tribunal Dismisses APM, APP’s Petitions Against Sanwo-olu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023