Afe Babalola To Nass: Don’t Approve Fresh Loan For Buhari

The Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), yesterday, cautioned the National Assembly against approving any fresh loan facility or request regarding financial matters for the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari. Babalola, who expressed disbelief that Buhari could be seeking a fresh loan despite the country’s mounting debt profile, said the National Assembly should not accede to such a request a few days before the end of the tenure of the Buhari administration.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at the 12th Aare Afe Babalola Annual Public Lecture organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado Ekiti Branch, Baba- lola said the request was saddening. The Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN) spoke on the theme: “Addressing the Nigerian economic challenges through the instrumentality of the law and future economic challenges.” Babalola said: “I do not expect the parliament to accede to that request.