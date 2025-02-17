New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
February 17, 2025
Afe Babalola Mourns Deceased’s Patriotism, Doggedness

Chief Afe Babalola yesterday mourned the passing of Afenifere leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo. aged 96. Adebanjo died on Friday In his condolence message, the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) founder extolled the deceased’s patriotism and doggedness towards national development.

He said: “I was shocked beyond description when I received the sad news of the passage of our dear friend, brother and compatriot, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, to eter nal glory.

“The departure of the distinguished leading light in Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba Socio-cultural organization, who passed on at the age of 96 reminds one of the evergreen words of the preacher in the Book of Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 which says:

There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven”. Verse 2 of the same Chapter 3 puts a tone of finality to the axiomatic postulations of the Preacher here, to wit: “there is a time to be born and a time to die”.

“That has been true of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a frontline Legal Practitioner and former Organizing Secretary of the defunct Action Group, AG, who has gone to join the Saints triumphant.

