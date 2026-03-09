The Publisher, Editorial Board and Management of Triangle International Magazine have announced the selection of several distinguished Nigerians for the 2026 Face of Africa Leadership Award for Governance and Public Service Excellence, scheduled to hold in London.

New Telegraph reports that the event is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at King’s College London, from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Following a rigorous review and scrutiny of the track records of nominated individuals, a number of eminent Nigerians emerged winners across different categories.

The list is headlined by prominent public figures, including the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande; Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola (SAN, OFR); Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Charles Soludo; Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; and Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

Other award recipients include the Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, Kola Adesina; public sector expert Lekan Ajisafe; insurance professional and philanthropist, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi; Group Managing Director, MOJEC, International Holdings, Chantelle Abdul; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Samuel Ogbuku; and Member of the House of Representatives (Nigeria), Gboyega Nasir Isiaka.

The award recognises exceptional leadership, integrity and measurable impact in governance, public service and socio-economic development within the past year.

The board has formally approved the nominations and selections of worthy recipients for the 2026 edition of the award. All nominees have been duly notified, and attendance has been confirmed.

The platform remains dedicated to celebrating excellence and documenting inspiring leadership stories across Africa. This award, over the years, celebrates real hard work and success stories, honours them and documents them for real-time references.

The 2026 edition also coincides with the 10th anniversary of Triangle International Magazine, which has, over the years, celebrated notable Africans across diverse fields. The celebration will also include an anniversary lecture and dinner.

Since its inception, notable Africans, including the late South African cleric and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, former Nigerian minister Ali Isa Pantami and veteran diplomat Emeka Anyaoku, among others, have been recipients of the award.

The fourth edition of the awards will feature a special lecture themed: “Harnessing the Role of Nigerians in the Diaspora for National Development – Collaboration, Investment, Knowledge Transfer, and Civic Engagement.”