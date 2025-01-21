Afe Babalola Has Transformed Education System Human Value Through ABUAD –Eghobamien

Share

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Osaro Eghobamien, has lauded the determination of the Founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, in actualising his dream to establish a well structured ivory tower for the advancement of educational system in the country.

Eghobamien stated this during a tour to the University premises where he looked around to see what he described as magnificent in academic and critical areas of humanities.

The legal icon recalled the value his late father placed on ABUAD ‘s founder because of Babalola ‘s doggedness and positive views about human transformation.

He made a retrospect to the time Babalola revealed his plan to establish an outstanding University that would properly shape the future of the Youths in Nigeria and the world at large.

Eghobamien in a statement after his tour round the University gave his assessment about the institution. – The statement made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti yesterday by the ABUAD Director of Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila reads:

“My late father had great admiration for Aare Afe Babalola SAN, often praising him as “Afe Baba” in a manner that Chief deeply cherished.

“I came to know Chief personally as a junior lawyer during the epic legal battle of Buhari v. Obasanjo. “The case lasted an extraordinary 13 months— unmatched in duration.”

“I was part of the legal team led by Mr. Sofunde SAN, representing INEC. Aare Afe led a formidable team for President Olusegun Obasanjo, while Chief Mike Ahamba SAN led an equally distinguished team for General Muhammadu Buhari.”

