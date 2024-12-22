Afe Babalola Emerges 2024 Best Nigerian Patriot

Share

Legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola will be conferred the 2024 Best Nigerian Patriot Award.

The notification of the award was announced by the Association of United Nations Ambassadors For Peace in a letter dated,11th December,2024 and made available at the weekend to New Telegraph by the ABUAD’s Head Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila.

The letter co-signed on behalf of the association by the Ambassadors – Chairman, Selection Committee, Prof. Joseph Legend Mfon, Deputy Chair,Selection Committee,Prof. Mrs Lami Amodu, Global Director of Administration,Prof. Inah Eteng Okon H/E ,Secretary General ,Prof Barika Saro-Laka respectively was titled : ‘Approval of Nomination For Conferment of our Pioneer Merit Award Of 2024 Best Nigerian Patriot’s Award on Your Dignified Personality.’

The association stated that Babalola was qualified for the award because of salient qualities which included:

“Detribalised nationalist whose impact of selfless activities is novel and thus cherished by leaders within Africa and beyond”.

The United Nation’s Ambassadors further stated that it “founded Afe Babalola & Company (Emmanuel chambers), a Legal Firm, reputed for grooming sound and seasoned lawyers across Nigeria”.

The award nomination letter reads in part: “Let it be known to the world that we have approved the conferment of our pioneer merit award of 2024 Best Nigerian Patriot’s Award on your dignified icon, as a result of the quality and consistent points of merit you have posted in impacting the lives of humanity while improving the society in different sectors of the economy .

“You were nominated by Oba David Rotimi Adetiloye (Obanla Yoruba1),Gosa Community),Abuja FCT, and Professor AbiodunMicheal Ajibade, FICA, Founder, Horizon International University

“In arriving at your choice, the entries of twenty other elder statesmen were selected and compared while yours emerged as the best.

‘As a mark of celebrating your perpetual honour and spreading the impact of your iconic figure, we shall fete 300 widows verified and registered under the National Association of Nigeria Widows(NANIWO) with Christmas Raw Food Packs/Ingredients and a Token Cash for Transport.”

The Association of the UN Ambassadors for Peace further indicated in the letter that the award ceremony would take place on January 9, 2025 at Labour House in Abuja by 11am.

