Afe Babalola Bags Fellowship Award Of Nig. Academy Of Education

…as Varsity sets to confer scholarships on international students

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, on Wednesday received an honorary fellowship award from the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE)

The academy stated that the fellowship award was conferred on the elder statesman because of his contributions and giant strides in the educational sector.

The NAME honourary fellowship became part of the recognitions received by the legal luminary who was the first African to be conferred with honorary Doctor of Law at University of London, honorary fellowship award by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) for his passion for healthcare development in Nigeria, honorary fellowship award by the West African College of Nursing (WACN) for his contributions to quality education, among others.

This was contained in a letter addressed to Babalola and signed by the Secretary General of the Academy, Prof. Elizabeth Okeke.

According to the letter, the award was conferred on Babalola for his immense contributions towards the growth and development of the Organisation and education in general, adding that his recognition will be a clarion call for all who are called to the service of humanity.

The letter reads, “On behalf of the President and EXCO of the NAE, it is my pleasure to inform you that on 9th July, 2025, Nigeron Academy of Education gave its approval after due consideration of your nomination to become an HONORARY FELLOW of the Academy. Consequently, your format induction into the Academy for Honorary Fellowship will be on Thursday, 6th November 2025, at the Conference Hall, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Building, Plot 892 Cadastral Zone, A01, Ralph Shodeinde Street, Central Business District, Garki, Abuja FCT, during the Opening Ceremony of the 40th Anniversary of NAE.

“As you receive the award, you will become a friend of the NAE and receive the Academy Gown and Plaque. In addition, you will affix FNAE after your name. NAE may invite you to some of her activities and expect you to attend whenever you can and support her morally and financially.

“No doubt, your recognition and award will be a clarion call for all who are called to the service of humanity. Congratulations for being recognised for your works for humanity and the dignity that education confers on a citizen”.

Responding to the honour, Afe Babalola reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining ABUAD as a non-profit University dedicated to quality education and nation-building, adding that his dream from inception was to establish a world-class Institution where every profit would be reinvested into the system for development.

According to him, ABUAD remains debt-free and financially stable, with growing endowment funds aimed at expanding scholarships and international exchange opportunities.

He noted that the Institution would soon begin to offer scholarships to international students, noting that, unlike many institutions struggling with low enrolment, ABUAD continues to be oversubscribed, attracting students from across Nigeria and other countries, including China, the United States, Pakistan, among others.

The Elder Statesman appreciated the academy for the fellowship award, dedicating it to the collective effort, discipline and moral uprightness among staff and students.

“My objective was, after leaving the University of Lagos as the Pro-Chancellor, I said I was going to establish my own university, a private university, a non-profit university, where every profit we make will go back to this school.

“I have no shares there. You have no share there. The only share is to pay the debt. If it were money, if it will not happen, it is OK, and it will never happen. We are already in billions. So you can never have the debt. The money will be saved. Keep money for an endowment, which you can use at any time.

“Very soon, by the grace of God, we’ll be giving scholarships to students from other foreign countries. We have hope, we plan, and we achieve.

“I received this letter from the Academy of Education, giving me this award. And I wrote back that I couldn’t come because of that matter. So I had to send somebody. And I sent one of our most reliable professors, who went and accepted it. He sent me my gown and letter.

“That I should wear it, take my own picture with it? Why should I do this in private? It has to be in the presence of my accredited representatives, the teachers of this university, who are making waves.

“I don’t know what else you want to achieve, which you have not achieved. I’m a very proud man. My wish and my hope is that when I leave, as I have to leave anyway, is that we will compete with earlier universities.

“Our problem in Nigeria is discipline. When a man is not disciplined, he’s a useless person. When a man is not disciplined, he will steal. He won’t be able to carry out the love of God, the doctrine of God. Love your neighbour like yourself”, Babalola said.