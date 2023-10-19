Afe Babalola: Bad Leadership In Africa, Nigeria Outcome Of Poor Education

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has decried the lack of quality education as a bane to good leadership in Africa, especially Nigeria.

The legal luminary who lamented the lack of peace in Africa as a consequence of bad leadership regretted the rate at which ‘series of coups and counter-coups which happen every six months” has been the outcome of poor leadership.

The elder statesman however expressed confidence that ABUAD is capable of providing the right education needed to build leaders of tomorrow that will reshape the continent.

The ABUAD founder spoke on Thursday at the ABUAD-Trinity Western University (TWU) Canada, maiden International Conference with the theme: “Leadership And Governance For Sustainable Change And Wealth Creation”.

Babalola stated that the topic of the conference was apt considering the situation in Africa and the world at large.

The event was part of the activities slated to commemorate the 13th anniversary /11th convocation of the University.

Babalola said “”Man because of Poor Leadership has gone through two World Wars (1914-1918 and 1939-1945). These avoidable World wars led to the loss of millions of people all of which could be traced to bad leadership.

“Today, Nigeria is rated as the number 2 poorest country in the world. The Naira has gone down to as much as N1,000 to a Dollar. There is no electricity, no water and most of the roads are impassable which often leads to avoidable death.

“The answer is not a matter of debate. What is lacking is education which allows our leaders to see politics as the only lucrative business in town, when in fact, from the Greek days, politics has always been known to be for service to the people and not business”.

Babalola while expressing optimism in producing a new Nigeria stated that “ Afe Babalola University was established to reform education. The only change that can change the world is the change that changes the minds but we can change the minds of the young students.

“ Now we are producing special leaders who can change Nigeria. They are contended, reliable, and kind and they believe in giving and making things better.

The conference featured a discussion on the theme by panellists both physical and online.

The president and Vice Chancellor of TWU, Dr MarkHusbands who lauded Babalola’s “unwavering commitment to education in Nigeria”, stated that ‘his tireless service to education remains a beacon of hope /progress for the nation”

One of the panellists and the Vice President of innovation and Global partnerships, at TWU, Dr Phil Laird decried the rate at which higher education in the world is facing pressure to redefine their roles and added that the partnership between the two universities will solve global problems.

The event witnessed the signing Memorandum of Understanding MOU between the two ivory towers.

.

The Ekiti state governor Biodun Oyebanji at the event congratulated the ABUAD founder on the successful hosting of the conference and stated “It is an indication of the rising profile of ABUAD”.

Oyebanji said “The topic of the conference is timely considering the rate of poverty in the country which is a result of unequal distribution of national wealth” The governor added that the N80m loan secured by the state from the African Development Bank, AFDB would be utilized to develop Knowledge zone for the benefit of the people.