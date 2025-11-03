Afe Babalola: A Season Of Awards And Rewards

The elder statesman and Founder of the increasingly famous Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), is a man who means different things to different people, be it in law, education, agriculture, arbitration, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, hard work, determination, writing and publication of law books as well as turning hopeless impossibilities into enviable possibilities among many of his other pastimes.

His primary constituency is humanity. His manifesto is service to mankind. He is not political but nationalistic. He is not of royal blood, but noble in deeds and character. He is not arrogant, but dignifiedly proud of his nation and profession. He is not violent, but fearsome because of his towering, intimidating and impeccable professional profile which he has painstakingly built for over six decades.

It is therefore not surprising that his ovation reverberates from Ewi’s palace in his root in Ado-Ekiti to the Alaafin’s palace in the ancient city of Oyo where he was awarded the frontline chieftaincy title of Aare Baamofin of Yoruba Empire. His personality equally rings bells in Aso Rock where his name echoes as Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and “Mr. Legal Fix It”.

On the international scene, the name Afe Babalola resonates far away in England on the Roll of Honour of the European Business Assembly in Oxford as the 2007 Winner of the prestigious Queen Victoria’s Commemorative Award and in King’s College, London, where he is a Fellow and where in partnership with the College, he established Afe Babalola African Centre for Transnational Education and donated the sum of £10million in 2023 to lift indigent African students from the pangs of ignorance, lack, want and poverty through quality education.

Through this partnership, Babalola is replicating what the University of London did in the past through its External Degree Programme which enabled the underprivileged in the Commonwealth to study at home. It was this External Degree Programme that enabled this former Pro Chancellor & Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 1959, LL. B (Hons.) in 1963 from the University of London and an Honorary LL. D of the same university in March 2015, his bucolic beginnings notwithstanding.

According to him, his financial contribution to this programme is a way of reciprocating what he benefited from the laudable and unique External Degree Programme of the University of London in the 60’s without which he certainly would have ended up an unsung farmer or at best the Secretary of the Local Motor Union (courtesy of Bishop Mathew Kukah).

The undeniable and enviable happenings in the life of this enigma whose formal education ended in Standard VI at Emmanuel Primary School, Ado-Ekiti, but rose from zero to hero, reminds one of the ever-green words of the Preacher in the Book of Ecclesiastes 3, to wit: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven”.

Deriving from that scripture, one could say with an air of finality and credibility that this is a season of Awards for Babalola, the Founder of ABUAD, recently ranked by the highly respected US-based ‘Times Higher Education Impact Rankings’ among the Best 100 Universities in the world, and No. 1 in Nigeria for four consecutive years: 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Apart from the warren of Awards that has been Babalola’s lot over the years in appreciation of his sundry contributions to humanity, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, on behalf of all the sons and daughters of Ado-Ekiti, last year set aside October 18 of every year as a day to honour this legal colossus for what was described as his “unalloyed commitment to public service with regard to law, education, health, community development, agriculture and display of generosity to those that might be fortunate to come across him in life”.

At the most successful maiden edition on October 18, last year during which Ado-Ekiti was shut down in celebration and jubilation, the altruistic Babalola, whose happiest moment is when people around him are happy, established two Cooperative Societies with N200 million to provide loans for 2,000 people at a minimum of N100,000 each. He insisted that members will pay only 5% interest to the cooperatives, compared to over 20% charged by banks.

In the last one year, the Cooperative Societies have become a beacon of hope for many low-income earners across Ekiti State with several beneficiaries now having their own small businesses, improving their farms and expanding existing trades thereby corroborating Babalola’s age-long belief that empowerment, not charity or distribution of palliatives, remains the most sustainable route to economic freedom.