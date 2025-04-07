AFDIEC: Tech Leaders To Discuss $180bn African Digital Economy

Share

The African Digital Economy & Inclusivity Conference (AFDEIC 2025) has been announced and is set to be held in Abuja.

The event is expected to bring together government officials, policymakers, business leaders, tech innovators, academics, and development partners to discuss Africa’s digital economy and the role of artificial intelligence in fostering inclusive growth.

Organisers, in a statement on Sunday, said the conference, themed: “AI and Africa’s Digital Economy: Leaving No One Behind”, would focus on financial inclusion, digital infrastructure expansion, AI adoption, data governance, and cybersecurity.

They said discussions would explore strategies to bridge Africa’s digital divide, strengthen fintech ecosystems, and drive broadband expansion amid the projection that the digital economy will contribute $180 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2025 and exceed $712 billion by 2050.

Despite rapid growth in fintech, e-commerce, and AI-driven solutions, a 2022 report by the International Telecommunications Union found that 73 per cent of rural Africans lack internet access, limiting their ability to benefit from digital financial services and e-learning platforms.

