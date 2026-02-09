AfDB’s SEFA Approves Projects Worth $97m

The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), managed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), has concluded its annual Governing Council meeting in Berlin, welcoming SEFA’s strong delivery momentum and a record approval of 13 projects totalling $97 million, as well as $88 million in new donor contributions.

Hosted by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the meeting brought together SEFA’s donor partners and key stakeholders to review performance in 2025 and agree on the priorities for 2026, with a strong focus on continued delivery of catalytic finance for energy access and Africa’s energy transition.

Prior to the meeting, BMZ and SEFA convened a technical seminar on private sector mobilisation and blended finance in the decentralised renewable energy sector.

Participants, including partners and investors, discussed market challenges and opportunities, as well as the blended finance instruments best positioned to accelerate clean energy generation and connections.

Some of the topics covered included the role of digital technologies and AI in capital mobilisation and in emerging private-sector business models, as well as structuring smart subsidies and partnerships to support the upstream sector.

The council endorsed SEFA’s 2026 Annual Work Programme and Budget, and reaffirmed their commitment. SEFA’s portfolio now comprises 54 operations across 46 countries, with over $405 million committed under SEFA 2.0.

“SEFA is proving its catalytic value on the ground, with accelerated approvals and disbursements and growing impact,” Dr Kevin Kariuki, Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, African Development Bank Group, noted in opening remarks.

“SEFA sits at the intersection of the four priorities of BMZ’s new development approach — multilateralism, Africa focus, energy transition, and finance mobilisation. That is why Germany supports it,” added Johann Saathoff, Parliamentary State Secretary.

The council also discussed Mission 300 the joint AfDB and World Bank initiative to connect 300 million people to electricity by 2030 through country-led reforms and investment programmes anchored in National Energy Compacts.

Dr Daniel Schroth, Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency for the Bank Group who led the Bank delegation, presented an update on Mission 300, underlining the role of Compact Delivery and Monitoring Units and the Mission 300 Development Partners Coordination Group in strengthening coordination, tracking reforms and accelerating implementation.