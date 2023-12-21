AfDB Withdraws International Staff From Ethiopia Over Assault

The African Development Bank (AfDB) yesterday announced that it has decided to withdraw all its international staff from Ethiopia immediately over what it described as a “serious diplomatic incident.” In a statement, the bank, however, said the office will remain open under an Officer-in-Charge. The statement said that the action will not affect nationally recruited staff from Ethiopia who will continue their work and remain in the full employment of the AfDB, adding that, “the bank will assure them and their families of its duty of care.”

According to the statement, “these decisions follow the recent breach of diplomatic protocol and assault by Ethiopian security forces on two of the African Development Bank’s international members of staff. “Specifically, on October 31, 2023, two Addis Ababa based staff were unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted, and detained for hours without charge or any official explanation.

“This was a gross violation of their personal diplomatic immunities, rights, and privileges under the African Development Bank Group’s Host Country Agreement with the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. “On learning of the incident, the African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, immediately contacted the highest levels of authority in the Ethiopian government, following, which the bank’s two staff members were released.

“The African Development Bank formally communicated with the government of Ethiopia through an official note verbale on 6 November requesting a full and transparent investigation into the incident.”