AfDB, WAEMU Ombudsmen Association Partner To Regional Integration In West Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Ombudsmen Association of WAEMU Member States have initiated a strategic dialogue to strengthen regional integration.

According to a press release, on March 28, 2025 the Director of the Regional Integration Coordination Office of the AfDB, Joy Kategekwa, received a delegation from the Ombudsmen Association of the member states of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), which was led by the association’s President, Pascal Essou, Ombudsman of the Republic of Benin.

The meeting was attended by ombudsmen for Côte d’Ivoire, Adama Toungara, and for Senegal, Demba Kandji, who are respectively Secretary General and Treasurer of the Association, as well as by WAEMU representative in Côte d’Ivoire, Gustave Diasso, and several of their colleagues.

“I would like to thank the bank for receiving us with such commitment and enthusiasm in order to begin technical discussions with our Association aimed at deepening strategic dialogue and identifying synergies between our action, on the one hand, and the bank’s strategic priorities, the High 5s, and its regional integration strategy document for West Africa 2020- 2025, on the other hand,” Essou said.

Created in 2008 and based in Ouagadougou, the Ombudsmen Association promotes mediation, citizens’ rights, administrative justice and regional integration in its member countries.

It also works for the prevention and resolution of conflicts and crises, supporting long-term peace and the universal and effective application of community law in the union’s countries.

The association brings together all the ombudsman institutions of eight countries in West Africa’s franc zone: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

