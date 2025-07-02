AfDB, Visa Collaborate To Expand Digital Access, ID Solutions

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Visa have formalized their cooperation to transform the African digital ecosystem, according to press release.

The statement said that the partnership aims to enhance the affordability of mobile devices, computers and Point Of Sales (POS) machines, expand access to secure digital identity solutions, and strengthen cybersecurity within the continent.

It further said that the accord, which was signed during the recent AfDB’s Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, will support the creation of an affordable device mechanism, bridging the gap between usage and connectivity of internet and getting digital solutions closer to citizens.

“The collaboration will also focus on driving broader digital inclusion by expanding access to secure and scalable digital identity solutions, increasing the adoption of digital payment technologies, and strengthening cybersecurity across the financial ecosystem,” the statement added.

Ismahill Diaby, Vice President and Head of Western and Central Francophone & Lusophone Africa at Visa stated: “We are thrilled to partner with the African Development Bank to drive digital transformation across Africa.

This collaboration aligns with our mission to enable individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive by connecting them digitally.

Through these initiatives, we will further our efforts in bridging the digital divide, enhancing financial inclusion, and building a secure digital ecosystem for all Africans”.

Also, Solomon Quaynor, African Development Bank Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, said: “Africa’s digital future hinges on inclusive access to affordable devices and secure digital identities.

By empowering citizens with the tools and credentials they need, we unlock opportunities for entrepreneurship, education, and financial inclusion for millions across the continent”.

According to the statement, by combining the AfDB’s extensive regional knowledge with Visa’s global expertise in cybersecurity and digital payments, the collaboration will enhance access to digital financial services, strengthen cybersecurity frameworks, and drive financial inclusion for millions across the continent.