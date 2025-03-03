AfDB: Value-Chain Approach Key To Bolstering Investment In Infrastructure

Share

The African Development Bank (AfDB) recently joined global develop – ment finance institutions to explore effective strategies for addressing infrastructure financing gaps at the Finance in Common Summit held in Cape Town, according to a press release.

The statement said that during a session titled, “Private Sector Mobilization for Sustainable Infrastructure in Emerging Economies”, African Development Bank Group’s Vice President, Solomon Quaynor, alongside leaders of multilateral development banks, public development banks, and private sector institutions, presented the Bank’s value chain approach to developing infrastructure projects.

Quaynor, Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, underscored the Bank’s shift from an ad hoc approach to a more systematic framework to attract private sector investment.

He said: “We realised that, especially in trying to get private sector sponsors involved in project development, we needed to have a more systematic approach.”

Jordan Schwartz, Executive Vice President of the Inter-American Development Bank, highlighted critical challenges in infrastructure financing. “Sovereign risk is the primary predictor of investment in infrastructure.

That’s what drives volumes of private investment even more than contract types, pipelines and projects or even the structures and the forms of transfer or blending,” he noted in his opening remarks.

