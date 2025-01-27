AfDB, USTDA Renew Partnership To Boost Infrastructure In Africa

Share

The African Development Bank and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), extending their strategic partnership for five years.

According to a press release, the agreement: “Underscores a shared commitment to advancing quality infrastructure development across Africa by strengthening national procurement systems and aligning them with international best practices, leveling the playing field for international competition.

The MoU also formalizes ongoing coordination to develop a pipeline of bankable projects that can benefit from USTDA’s project preparation grants.”

Commenting on the partnership, USTDA Director, Enoh Ebong, said: “The extension of our strategic partnership reaffirms our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for Africa.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we are delivering impactful solutions that promote highquality, sustainable infrastructure on the continent while increasing opportunity for U.S. companies by promoting fair, transparent, and effective procurement systems.”

Also commenting on the continued collaboration, AfDB’s Senior Vice President, Marie Laure Akin-Olugbade, said: “This will ensure that we continue to strengthen national procurement institutions, build capacity, and ensure effective implementation of procurement programs within our regional member countries.

