AfDB Unveils Public Service Delivery Index In Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has launched the first edition of its Public Service Delivery Index (PSDI) – a report that, according to the Bank, measures the quality and effectiveness of key public services provided by governments across Africa.

The bank has also announced plans to launch a Public Service Delivery Prize for Africa, to celebrate outstanding national achievements in the public sector delivery.

The announcement was made by Prof. Kevin Urama, the bank’s Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, at the launch event held during the Bank’s 2025 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

According to a press release, “the Public Service Delivery Index evaluates how well African governments deliver key public services outcomes and impacts, including access to electricity, renewable energy, security and environmental safety, climate change, agriculture and food security, industry, infrastructure, freedom of movement, support of intra-Africa trade and essential services including water, education, health and sanitation.

“The Index, which will be published biennially, supports the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the bank’s ‘High 5’ priorities for regional member countries, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by providing a framework for monitoring progress.”

The statement further said: “The new Public Service Delivery Prize for Africa is planned to be awarded for the first time in 2027, coinciding with the release of the second edition of the Index.

The prize will recognize local and national governments that demonstrate measurable improvements and innovation in public service delivery.”

In his remarks, African Development Bank Group President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, emphasized the importance of innovation, calling for the public sector to be evaluated by the performance of a “social capital stock” that parallels shares traded on private capital markets.

“You can only get the private sector you want if the public sector delivers the critical public goods that allow it to thrive,” he said.

“Our civil services must not exist only to check boxes. They must be accountable for building a social capital stock and must be rewarded based on their ability to do this.”

Significantly, a key finding from the PSDI, according to the statement, is that the top six performers (top 10% of all countries) are, Mauritius, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Ghana, and Morocco.

