AfDB Unveils Mapping Report On Women Entrepreneurs’ Associations In Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has unveiled the findings of a first-of-its-kind study mapping women entrepreneurs’ associations across 16 African countries, revealing significant capacity gaps that hinder their economic impact.

According to a press release, the study shows that while nearly one in four African women is an entrepreneur, 87 percent of women’s associations lack financial management capacity. Only 29 percent have partnerships with financial institutions, and in Mauritania, 83 percent rely primarily on membership fees, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable financing solutions.

The report was presented during a workshop that brought together women entrepreneurs’ associations, civil society, public institutions, financial institutions, and development partners to review the findings, identify priority needs, and outline action plans.

“This workshop is a genuine space for exchange, co-creation, and forward-looking engagement. We are here to combine our expertise and chart the next steps to support women entrepreneurs’ associations across our continent, and in Mauritania in particular,” said Zeneb Touré, Manager of the Civil Society and Community Engagement Division at the African Development Bank.

Touré stressed that Africa’s future is being shaped by its women entrepreneurs, and this study can serve as a blueprint for inclusive development across the continent “if we work together”. The mapping exercise also identified success stories, including innovative models for capacity building and financing women-led micro and small enterprises.

“These figures confirm our daily experience in the field. Our associations are brimming with potential, but they need structured support to multiply their impact,” said Fatimetou Mint Sidi Mohamed O. Elvil, President of the Mauritanian Council of Women Entrepreneurs. “This study is of critical importance.

It provides a comprehensive overview of our associations, their institutional capacities, and their specific needs,” said Lematt Mint Megueya, President of the Mauritanian Union of Women Entrepreneurs and Traders (UMAFEC).

The initiative aligns with the Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) programme, launched in 2016 to close the estimated $42 billion financing gap for women entrepreneurs. AFAWA has already partnered with 185 financial institutions, channeling over $1.2 billion to women-led businesses across Africa.