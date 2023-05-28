AFDB To Tinubu: Tackle Macroeconomic, Fiscal Stability

President of African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has told the incoming president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu that his starting point in addressing the multiple challenges facing the country is macroeconomic and fiscal stability.

He said that unless the economy is revived and fiscal challenges addressed boldly, resources to develop will not be there, saying “no bird can fly if its wings are tied”. The AfDB President stated this on Saturday in Abuja at the inauguration lecture for the new president of Nigeria.

He listed other challenges that require immediate attention of the incoming government led by the former governor of Lagos State. “The election of a new president always elicits hope. Nigeria will be looking up to you, as President Tinubu, on your first day in office, with hope. “Hope that you will guarantee security, peace, and stability.

Hope that you will heal and unite a fractious nation. Hope that you will rise above party lines and forge a compelling force to move the nation forward, with inclusiveness, fairness, equity, and justice. Hope that you will drastically improve the economy.

Hope that you will spark a new wave of prosperity. And hope must be brought to the present, as hope deferred makes the heart grow weary,” Adesina said. He further said that the country is currently saddled with enormous fiscal challenges, noting that Nigeria currently faces huge fiscal deficits, estimated at 6 percent of GDP.

This, he said, has been due to huge federal and state government expenditures, lower receipts due to dwindling revenues from export of crude oil, vandalism of pipelines and illegal bunkering of crude oil.

“According to the Nigeria’s Debt Management Office, Nigeria now spends 96 per cent of its revenue to service debt, with the debt- to-revenue ratio rising from 83.2 per cent in 2021 to 96.3 per cent by 2022. Some will argue that the debt to GDP ratio at 34 per cent is still low compared to other countries in Africa, which is correct; but no one pays their debt using GDP.

Debt is paid using revenue, and Nigeria’s revenues have been declining. Nigeria earns revenue now to service debt not to grow,” he said.