AfDB To Make Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Key Economic Hub

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said that the Abidjan-Lagos corridor highway, will link the cities of five major West African countries by 2030, and is set to become a powerful economic and industrial hub courtesy of its Spatial Development Initiative.

This 1,028-kilometre transnational coastal motorway will connect Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria, while crossing through Ghana, Togo and Benin.

Work is due to commence in 2026 and is earmarked for completion in 2030, the AfDB revealed at an online workshop held recently with all the partners associated with the project.

Under the AfDB’s leadership, feasibility studies, financing options for the motorway and institutional arrangements for getting the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Management Authority up-andrunning have already been overseen.

The Director of the Bank’s Infrastructure and Urban Development Department Mike Salawou harped on the need for the transport corridor to become an economic corridor.

He said: “This economic corridor approach also naturally overlaps with major urban development. It will support the growth of major economic hubs and improve links between large urban centres, secondary cities and rural areas within the five countries.

The bank has launched the Spatial Development Initiative to enable transformative industrialisation right along the highway, to stimulate the growth of major economic clusters.

