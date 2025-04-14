AfDB To Elect Next President At 2025 Annual Meetings

Share

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group will elect a new President to succeed Dr. Akinwumi Adesina at its 2025 Annual Meetings next month, the bank’s Secretary General and Chief Economist, Prof Vincent Nmehielle, has announced.

He also said the meeting would take a deep dive into how Africa can better harness its wealth of capital and address current issues such as heavy debt burdens, climate change and rising tariffs in a complex geopolitical landscape.

According to a press release, Nmehielle disclosed this when he and Prof. Kevin Urama, Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance at the AfDB, addressed journalists at the traditional press briefing which takes place ahead of the institution’s annual meetings.

Nmehielle, speaking in his capacity as Secretary to the respective Boards of Governors of the Bank and the African Development Fund as well as the Boards of Directors, said the meetings would take place from May 26 to 30, 2025, at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Secretary General ran through the objectives and the agenda of the annual meetings and noted that a key session would be the election of the next president of the bank, following the end of the 10-year term of current President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

The new President would be selected out of five candidates from five African countries, by the Bank Group’s 81 governors through a double majority—50 plus one percent of the vote of all the 81 shareholders and 50 plus 1 percent of the regional member countries.

The new President would be sworn in on 1st September, Nmehielle said. Speaking on the theme of this year’s annual meetings: “Making the Most of Africa’s Capital to Foster Its Development,” Urama said the focus was clear—harnessing better what Africa has already to drive development in Africa, through its rich fiscal, human capital, natural and business capital.

Discussion with heads of state, ministers, civil society, experts and the bank’s development partners during the four major knowledge events, as well as a presidential dialogue, would ensure a thorough dissection of the theme of this year’s meetings and concrete proposals to address the how of what needs to be done, Urama said.

