AfDB To Disburse $618m To Nigeria For Startup Funding

The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Sunday said it has finalised arrangements to disburse the sum of $618 million for the implementation of Nigeria’s investment in the digital and creative enterprise (i-DICE) programme.

Lamin Barrow, AfDB’s country Director-General for Nigeria disclosed this while speaking in an exclusive interview with NAN in Marrakesh, Morocco.

According to him, the Nigerian Federal Government was in the process of recruiting a suitable fund manager for the project.

New Telegraph recalls that the Federal Government had last month announced the launch of a $617.7 million investment through the digital and creative enterprises (i-DICE) programme.

The i-DICE is a federal government programme focused on promoting investment in information and communications technology (ICT) and creative industries, as part of efforts to build better, inclusive, and sustainable jobs.

Barrow said out of the $618 million, $45 million will come from Nigeria through the Bank of Industry (BoI). Whilst the AfDB will contribute $170 million; Agence Francaise de Development will contribute $116 million, and the Islamic Development Bank will also contribute $70 million.

READ ALSO:

“We were caught up by the transition of government and you have to allow the new government to settle in,” he said.

“The steering committee, chaired by the vice-president with membership from the ministries of finance, trade and investments, communication, science and technology, information and culture, met and received a briefing.

“We are now at the point of disbursement and the team has assembled the necessary procurement work.

“This has to do with the recruitment of the transaction adviser and the Expression of Interest for firms that want to manage the DICE funds.”

Barrow added that a lot of work has been done, including advanced meetings on the first disbursement.

“Last week, the French minister that visited Nigeria signed the agreement for the co-financing as DICE is being co-financed by the French Development Agency and the Islamic Development Bank. All the processes are now virtually completed,” The AfDB country director-general said.

“The important thing is that the fund and the recruitment processes for a fund manager will soon occur.”