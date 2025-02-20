AfDB To Boost Climate Resilience At Africa’s Green Economy Summit

Share

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced its sponsorship and participation in the Africa’s Green Economy Summit, taking place from February 18 – 21, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa, under the theme “Building a Climate Resilient Africa:

Catalysing Investment and Innovation in the Green and Blue Economies According to a press release, organized by Spintelligent, trading as Vuka Group (Pty) Ltd, the summit brings together the global investor community, project owners, business executives focused on green transport, renewable energy, and clean technologies, along with African governments, development partners, policy makers, and investors.

It aims to pave the way for an inclusive green economy and a sustainable future by discussing key issues in green areas and identifying demand for future cooperation.

The statement said: “As Platinum sponsor, the Bank will demonstrate its leadership role in supporting Africa’s climate resilience, low carbon development, and just energy transition, through investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, smart infrastructure and cities, sustainable agriculture and transport, and promotion of green entrepreneurship, as articulated in its Climate Change and Green Growth Framework 2021 – 2030.

Share

Please follow and like us: