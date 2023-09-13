AfDB tasks African leaders on better food systems

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called on African leaders to promote food sovereignty and build better food systems that will focus on youth and women. The bank stated this on the sidelines of the 2023 Africa Food Systems Summit which held in Dar es Salam, recently. According to a press release, the session brought together ministers of agriculture from several African countries, development partners and private sectors operatives.

They discussed the implementation progress and outcomes of the Dakar 2 summit in their respective countries. Speaking at the event, Dr. Martin Fregene, the African Development Bank’s Director of Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, said: “The 2023 Africa Food Systems Forum is a defining moment for highlighting and unlocking innovation. It allows us to take stock of the political, policy and financial commitments African countries have made to achieve productive, nutritious, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable food systems in the continent.” In his speech, Tanzania’s agriculture minister, Hussein Bashe, highlighted key actions that Tanzania has taken to accelerate food production and systems. This included the creation of the Presidential Delivery Council, the establishment of the Agricultural Transformation Office and Agriculture Delivery Unit, and a Build a Better Tomorrow me that promotes and supports youth informing and agriculture. ]

Hussein said: “Africa has to wash away the shame of not being able to feed itself. For Tanzania, food self-sufficiency is critically important.”

The Gambia and Sierra Leone also highlighted systemic and structural developments in rice, cassava, and livestock value chains. Private sector and development partners from the CGIAR, the World Bank, and IFAD emphasised the critical roles of the private sector, science, integrated public policies and political will, to deliver on Africa’s food security and resilience. Also, Richard Ofori-Mante, acting director of the AfDB’s Agricultural Finance and Rural Development Department, urged participants to transform the knowledge shared into actionable steps in their countries, communities, organisations, and institutions.

Other participants were Dr. Martien van Nieuwkoop, global director at the Agriculture and Food Global Practice; Donal Brown, associate vice-president, for programme management at the International Fund for Agricultral Development (IFAD); Dr Simeon Ehui, regional director for continental Africa at CGIAR, and director general of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture; Nivedh Shetty, ARISE IIP and Dr. Victor Oladokun, senior advisor to the African Development President. In January 2023, the Dakar 2 Africa Food Summit demonstrated African countries and development partners’ strong commitment to achieve food security and resilience in Africa. Development partners announced support of more than $30 billion. This includes $10 billion over five years by the African Development Bank, in commitments to support the implementation of country compacts at the summit. Partner commitments since Dakar 2 summit have exceeded $70 billion.