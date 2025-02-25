AfDB, Standard Bank Sign Agreement To Support SMMEs, Boost Trade

Share

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and Standard Bank Group (SBG) on Monday signed a landmark financial agreement to enhance funding for small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and expand trade across Africa.

According to a press release, “the agreement includes a R3.6 billion investment in a social bond and a $200 million Risk Participation Agreement (RPA) for Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA).

This initiative strengthens Standard Bank’s lending capacity, ensuring greater access to finance for SMMEs, a critical driver of economic growth and job creation in South Africa.

“The social bond investment promotes inclusive economic development, particularly for SMMEs with a turnover below R300 million and loan sizes under R40 million.

This financing will support up to 4,000 businesses, helping them scale operations, create jobs, and contribute to economic resilience.”

Kenny Fihla, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank Group and Chief Executive Officer of SBSA, welcomed the investment, stating: “This landmark partnership strengthens our ability to support SMMEs, the backbone of South Africa’s economy.

With approximately 3.2 million SMMEs accounting for 60% of jobs, ensuring access to finance is crucial.”

