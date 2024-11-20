AfDB, SOFF Partner On Provision Of Early Warning Systems In Low-Income Countries

Share

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), a United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund, over the weekend, signed a letter of intent to strengthen collaboration on the provision of early warning systems in the continent’s most vulnerable countries.

According to a press release, the agreement, signed on the margins of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, marks a new step in the Bank’s efforts to promote partnerships to help countries tackle climate change.

The letter was signed by African Development Bank Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, and Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General World Meteorological Organisation CoChair SOFF Steering Committee.

The parties will collaborate on actions through the African Development Bank’s Climate Action Window, set up by the African Development Fund under its 16th replenishment cycle, to help fill Africa’s significant climate finance gap.

The agreement notes the important role of national meteorological and hydrological services for the provision of weather and climate observations and forecasts and warnings that are essential to the safety and well-being of African people and communities and the protection of property.

It said significant data gaps exist in Africa in harnessing data for Climate Action. According to the World Meteorological Organisations’ Global Basic Observation Networks (GBON) baseline of 2023, Africa’s Low-Income Countries have.

