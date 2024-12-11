AfDB Signs Agreement For $24m Equity Investment In BOAD

Share

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has signed an agreement with the West African Development Bank (BOAD) for a $24 million equity investment that will enable the regional development bank to support businesses in member countries.

According to a press release, Mr. Solomon Quaynor, African Development Bank Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, and Mr. Serge Ekué, BOAD’s President, signed the agreement during the Africa Investment Forum 2024 Market Days in Rabat, Morocco.

The statement said that the funding includes $10.8 million in callable capital which will be available from 2023 through 2027. It also said that this additional participation will raise the African Development Bank’s share – holding in BOAD from 0.54 per cent to one per cent.

“The investment underscores the strong partnership between the two development institutions, which share strategic objectives.

By increasing its shareholding, the African Development Bank will enhance its presence on BOAD’s Board of Directors, supporting the expansion development initiatives across the region, including five fragile states.

The capital injection will reinforce BOAD’s investment-grade rating and improve its capacity to access financial markets at competitive rates, benefitting states within the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and the private sector,” the statement added.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice President Quaynor emphasised the strategic importance of regional Development Finance Institutions (DFIs).

“Regional DFIs like BOAD are key partners of the African Development Bank and serve markets and client segments critical to the overall development of the continent.

They play an important role in promoting investment in strategic sectors and regional integration,” he said.

The $24 million equity investment complements African Development Bank’s existing support for the WAEMU zone’s private sector. The Bank extended a credit line to BOAD in November 2021.

