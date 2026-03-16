AfDB Signs $5.52m Grant With West African Tax Administration Forum

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has signed a $5.52 million grant agreement with the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF).

According to a press release, the funds will launch the Strengthening Tax Administration Capacity Project in West Africa (STACP‑WA), a major regional initiative designed to strengthen the capacity of six West African countries to mobilize, manage, and safeguard domestic revenues more effectively.

The grant is to be financed from the Transition Support Facility (TSF) of the African Development Fund (ADF), the Bank Group’s concessional window.

Bank Group Director General for Nigeria, Abdul Kamara, and Jules Tapsoba, Executive Secretary of WATAF, signed the agreement, which reinforces a shared commitment to building stronger, more transparent, and more resilient tax systems capable of driving sustainable development across the region.

The statement said: “STACP‑WA represents a significant investment in fiscal sustainability and deeper regional integration across West Africa.

It will modernize tax and customs administration, strengthen oversight of natural resource revenues, and equip member states with the tools and skills needed to reduce leakages and curb illicit financial flows.

The project combines analytical work, technical assistance, digital innovations, and high‑level policy dialogue to help countries align their revenue systems with regional directives and international standards.

“The initiative will deliver a range of regional public goods, including a new electronic invoicing toolkit, training modules aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), enhanced transfer pricing assessment tools for extractive sector oversight, and a West African platform to support young tax researchers.

It will also provide targeted assistance in selected countries in areas such as Value Added Tax (VAT) implementation, customs valuation, mining sector governance, and gender‑responsive tax policy.”