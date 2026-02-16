AfDB Seals Deal To Make $25m Equity Investment In Currency Exchange Fund

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has signed an agreement to make a $25 million equity investment in the Currency Exchange Fund (TCX), marking the Bank Group’s return as a shareholder in the global fund founded by development finance institutions to manage currency risk in emerging and frontier markets, according to statement issued by the regional Multilateral Development Bank (MDB).

The statement said that the signing, which took place in the offices of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hague, will see the investment being deployed in two tranches, thereby reinforcing TCX’s capital base, enhancing its risk-bearing capacity, and expanding its ability to offer hedging instruments in illiquid and underserved African currencies, for which conventional hedging solutions are unavailable or prohibitively costly.

“The equity participation is expected to help crowd in additional development finance institutions and private investors, reduce currency mismatches for borrowers, and support sustainable growth across key sectors including infrastructure, energy, microfinance, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the public sector.

The African Development Bank Group’s Board approved the investment on September 17, 2025,” the statement added. Akane Zoukpo Sanankoua, African Development Bank Group’s Division Manager for Capital Markets Development, who signed on behalf of the institution, said: “This investment marks the bank’s return to TCX as a shareholder and reflects our strong confidence in its development mandate and impact.

With this investment, we are supporting more resilient financing for African economies and reducing currency mismatch, which is one of the structural drivers of debt distress.” Welcoming the investment, TCX Chief Executive Officer, Ruurd Brouwer, who signed for the fund, said: “We are proud to welcome the African Development Bank back as a shareholder.

The bank was one of TCX’s founding investors in 2007, and its return reflects a shared conviction that currency risk mitigation is essential to unlocking resilient financing across Africa. With the bank’s unparalleled presence across the continent, we can together ensure that investments in Africa’s future are free from currency risk.”

Jerome Larosch, Head of Division, International Financial Institutions at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also welcomed the strengthened cooperation. “We are very proud to see that two of our close partners, the African Development Bank and TCX, are intensifying their collaboration,” he said.

“Through this new investment, the African Development Bank shows that it is committed to our joint goals for sustainable development on the African continent. As a government we believe that innovations like TCX are an excellent addition to the efforts of multilateral development banks, and we applaud this shared agenda.”