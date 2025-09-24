AfDB, Republic Of Congo Sign MoU On Hosting 2026 Annual Meetings

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Republic of Congo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the hosting and organization of the Bank’s 2026 Annual Meetings, scheduled to take place in May next year, according to a press release.

The statement said that Ludovic Ngatsé, Congo’s Minister of the Economy, Planning, Statistics, and Regional Integration, who also serves as Bank Group Governor for the country, signed the MoU in Brazzaville where the 2026 Annual Meetings will take place, adding that Anatole Collinet Makosso, Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, attended the signing ceremony along with other members of the Congolese government.

According to the statement, Vincent Nmehielle, AfDB’s Secretary General signed on the institution’s behalf. The 2026 Annual Meetings will be the 61st for the African Development Bank and the 51st for the African Development Fund, the Bank Group’s concessional lending arm for low-income African countries.

The 2026 Meetings will be the first to be held under the chairmanship of Dr Sidi Ould Tah, who was elected as head of the Bank Group on 29 May 2025. “The signing represents an important milestone in the preparations for the 2026 Annual Meetings programme and reflects a shared understanding and commitment to work toward the Meetings’ success across key areas including logistics, security, hospitality, language services, accommodation, transportation, ICT, and statutory meetings,” the statement said.

It quoted Minister Ngatse as saying: “This first mission to prepare for the 61st Annual Meetings of the Bank Group was both useful and fruitful. Useful, because it allowed the parties to exchange views on the organizational frameworks established on both sides, with a view to setting up dedicated institutional structures; and fruitful, because it enabled all of us not only to grasp the scope of our commitments, but also to gain a clearer understanding of the various tasks entrusted to us.”

“By signing this memorandum of understanding, the Government of the Republic of Congo commits to providing the goods and services necessary for the effective organization and smooth running of the Annual Meetings, in accordance with the Bank’s procurement rules and procedures,” Nmehielle said. “The Bank will also strive to ensure that quality standards of the Annual Meetings are maintained at all times, through ongoing dialogue with the host country.”