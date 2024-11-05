AfDB Report Highlights Health Tech’s Potential To Boost Continent’s Health Systems

Share

A new study co-funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) has found that applying technology to healthcare delivery, management, and research could provide more Africans with universal health coverage and significantly advance Africa’s progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The report titled,” Policy Blueprint to Fast-Track Healthtech Innovations in Public Health in Africa”, examined the potential of health technology innovations – called healthtech to benefit patients, health systems and communities across the continent.

Commissioned by HealthTech Hub Africa and produced by VillageReach, the study was funded by UBS Optimus Foundation and the African Development Bank Group’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab with financing from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

The study, conducted between May 2023 and February 2024, involved data collection and stakeholder consultation with innovators, startups, investors, civil society, and government and civil society representatives across 11 African countries — Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Cameroon.

The findings offer policy guidance, specific actions and practical examples to accelerate healthtech in Africa while supporting innovation development, testing and sustainability. Dr. Babatunde Omilola, the African Development Bank’s Manager for Public Health, Security and Social Protection, emphasised the timeliness of the report.

Share

Please follow and like us: