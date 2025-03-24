AfDB Provides €5m Grant To IITA To Advance Agric Transformation

Share

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has provided a €5 million grant in supplementary financing to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to advance food security and climate-resilient agriculture across the continent.

According to a press release, Dr. Abdul Kamara, the Bank’s Director General for Nigeria, and Dr. Simeon Ehui, IITA’s Director General, signed the grant agreement in Abuja, marking a key milestone in the second phase of the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAATII) program.

The statement said: “Funded by the Federal Republic of Germany through the Bank’s Transition Support Facility Donor Contributions Window, this grant will support high-impact agricultural activities under TAAT-II.

Previously, on July 15, 2022, the Bank Group’s Board of Directors approved $27 million to kickstart this crucial second phase, reinforcing efforts to transform agriculture across the continent.”

It further said: “TAAT is a flagship program under the Bank’s Feed Africa Strategy, executed by IITA in partnership with CCGIAR -the world’s largest global agricultural innovation network, National Agricultural Research and Extension Systems, and key private sector partners.

“The programme takes a regional approach to agricultural productivity by rapidly delivering proven technologies to millions of farmers across the continent.

The Bank previously financed the first phase (TAAT-I) with $40 million, which successfully delivered transformative crop, livestock, and fish production technologies to over 20 million farmers in more than 31 African countries.”

