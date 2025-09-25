AfDB President Seeks Increased Financing, Stronger Partnerships For Africa’s Devt

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) President Sidi Ould Tah is attending the United Nations’ 80th General Assembly this week to push the continent’s development priorities and mobilise support for the replenishment of its concessional lending arm the African Development Fund, according to a press release.

The statement said that high on Dr Ould Tah’s agenda are financing, resource mobilization, climate change, African financial architecture, concessional resources, socio-economic fragility, regional integration, peace and security.

“As a guest speaker at several sideline events, he will have the opportunity to present his strategic vision, based on four cardinal points: achieving selfsufficiency and unlocking Africa’s potential; reforming Africa’s financial architecture; transforming population growth into an economic engine for job creation for women and youth; and building climateresilient infrastructure and creating added value,” the statement said.

Since Sunday, Dr Sidi Ould Tah has met with several global development leaders and heads of government. Specifically, he held talks with Ms Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, on prospects for strengthening cooperation between the two institutions.

Dr Ould Tah praised Africa’s resilience and commitment in the face of current challenges and stressed the need for development partners to work together to build a new African financial system, drawing on each other’s strengths.

In a meeting with UNFPA Executive Director Ms Diene Keita, he affirmed the importance of maternal health, stressing the importance of transforming Africa’s demographics into a demographic dividend. “This means investing in mothers and girls today, Dr Ould Tah added.”