AfDB President Emerges Winner Of 2023 Obafemi Awolowo Prize For Leadership

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Ayọdeji Adeṣina has been named the winner of the 2023 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

Speaking at a press conference to unveil the winner, the Chairman of the Selection Committee of the prestigious award, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, said Adesina was selected among many nominations received in celebration of the democratic and development-oriented ideals of a foremost Pan-African nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Anyaoku described Adesina as someone whose commitment to the positive transformation of the African continent has demonstrated core leadership qualities that have been associated with Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ, and which this Prize is meant to encourage and reward.

According to the Committee Chairman, the prize was to encourage, recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in leadership.

He said: “After a careful, detailed and rigorous screening process, the Selection Committee was unanimous in deciding the recipient of this year’s Prize.

“I have great pleasure in informing you that the considered view of the Selection Committee is that of all the nominees presented before it, the person adjudged to possess the attributes for the award to the highest degree and therefore is the recipient of the 2023 Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is Dr Akinwunmi Ayọdeji Adeṣina, CON, President of the African Development Bank.

“Dr Adeṣina, a former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture in the administration of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, is currently serving a second term as President of the African Development Bank. Besides being a Pan Africanist with an enthusiastic commitment to the positive transformation of the continent, he has demonstrated core leadership qualities that have been associated with Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ, and which this Prize is meant to encourage and reward.

“Besides his manifest intellectual leadership, Dr. Adeṣina is a person whose outstanding leadership has occasioned public policies that have positively transformed millions of lives.

“As Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, Dr Adeṣina introduced innovative reforms such as the fertilizer sector reforms, which virtually eliminated corruption in the sector and ensured that farmers benefitted from the government’s subsidized fertilizers. He developed an electronic wallet system that allowed farmers to receive electronic vouchers for seeds and fertilizers directly on their mobile phones, thereby cutting off the middlemen in the system. Not less than 15 million farmers benefitted from this scheme within four years.

“Since assuming office as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Adeṣina has worked relentlessly to contribute to the positive transformation of the continent. He has brought leadership to bear in addressing some of the challenges confronting the continent including leading and supporting innovative efforts to fight hunger and poverty.

“At the AfDB, Dr Adeṣina introduced what he termed the “High 5s” namely, to light up and power Africa; Feed Africa; Industrialise Africa; Integrate Africa; and improve the quality of life of the people of Africa. The impactful and successful nature of this programme has been widely acknowledged.

“In 2019, under the leadership of Dr Adeṣina, the shareholders of the African Development Bank increased the capital base of the Bank from $US93 billion to US$208 billion, an increase of over 123 per cent, the highest capital increase of the Bank since its establishment in 1964.

“Dr Adeṣina is a kind-hearted and generous person who believes in supporting the less privileged and younger persons. He demonstrated this when, at the event where he was given the World Food Prize, he announced that he would devote the $US 250,000 cash tied to the prize to supporting young people by establishing the World Hunger Fighters Foundation to support young people in the fight against global hunger. Several young people have so far benefitted from this gesture.

“A comprehensive citation of Dr Adeṣina, including his remarkable educational achievements, will be given at the award ceremony scheduled for 6 March 2024, which is Chief Awolọwọ’s birth anniversary.”

On her part, the Executive Director of Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu described Adesina as possessing the attributes for the award to the highest degree.

She said the attributes considered to have characterised Chief Awolowo’s excellent leadership, include integrity, credibility, discipline, courage, selflessness, accountability, tenacity of purpose, and visionary and people-centred leadership.