AfDB Presidency Race: Top Contender Plans To Focus On Infrastructure Devt

Swazi Tshabalala, South Africa’s candidate to head the African Development Bank (AfDB), has said that with billions of dollars of US aid for the continent drying up, she will ensure that the regional lender must be clear in its priorities if she gets the job.

“We have a persistent infrastructure gap and unless we address that, nothing else is possible,” she said in an interview at Bloomberg’s offices in Johannesburg.

The bank should avoid stretching itself too far and ought to be “selective in its focus.”

The election of the next AfDB president takes place on May 29 and Tshabalala faces competition — including from a separate Southern African Development Community candidate, Samuel Maimbo of Zambia – whom Pretoria rejected because a Zambian has previously held the post.

Five people have been shortlisted, with Senegal’s Amadou Hott, a former minister of economy and planning, viewed as a strong contender who is expected to get heavy backing from the francophone bloc in West Africa.

The president of the bank, which was founded in 1964 to promote development in Africa, is elected by its board of governors to a five-year term, which can be renewed once.

