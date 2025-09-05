AfDB Pledges Stronger Climate Action

The African Development Bank (AfDB) reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Africa’s climate action at the opening of Climate Week 2025 in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, as leaders called for urgent implementation of global pledges. Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie set the tone, declaring that the continent was embracing a decisive departure from the past and outlining the vision for prosperity.

“Here, we will champion a new vision for Africa: one of integrated electricity markets powered by our vast mineral wealth, transformed food systems, and the leadership of our women and youth,” President Selassie said. Delegates included government officials, development partners, and international organizations.

He called on experts and development partners to join in shaping Africa’s next chapter of climate leadership “to witness firsthand the imagination, ingenuity, and scale that Africa brings to the world.” UNFCC Deputy Executive Secretary Noura Hamladji urged wealthy nations to transform their pledge to mobilize $1.3 trillion annually in climate finance for developing countries by 2035 into concrete action.

“It must become implementable, delivered faster, and designed for purpose,” Hamladji said. Citing examples from Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia, she argued that Africa is already demonstrating how climate action can create stronger economic growth, more jobs, raise living standards, less pollution, better health, and expand access to affordable, clean energy for all.