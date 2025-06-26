AfDB Pegs Nigeria’s GDP Growth At 3.2% In 2025 – Report

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has projected Nigeria’s real GDP growth at 3.2% in 2025 and 3.1% in 2026—slightly down from the estimated 3.4%—according to its newly released 2025 Nigeria Country Focus Report (CFR).

Despite persistent global and domestic headwinds, the continental bank noted that Nigeria’s bold reforms are beginning to yield positive outcomes.

The report praised recent policy measures including the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of exchange rates, and ongoing tax reforms, describing them as indicative of a long-term commitment to economic transformation.

With Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio at about 13%—one of the lowest in West Africa—the report stressed the urgency of fiscal reforms. It observed that although recent progress has been made in tax policy, revenue mobilization remains constrained by a large informal sector, poor compliance, and institutional inefficiencies.

“Raising the tax base and improving fiscal governance are essential to reducing economic vulnerability and scaling up public investment in critical sectors like health, education, and infrastructure,” the report stated.

The CFR also highlighted governance challenges as major obstacles to development financing. Despite reforms, it said fragmented regulatory oversight, overlapping institutional mandates, and systemic vulnerabilities are hindering effective domestic resource mobilization and utilization.

“These challenges erode public trust, discourage investment, and underscore the need for institutional reforms, anti-corruption initiatives, and strengthened rule of law to unlock sustainable development finance,” the report added.

On natural capital, the report revealed that it remains underutilized and is rapidly declining. Natural capital represents 37.1% of Nigeria’s total capital wealth, yet poor governance and weak policy frameworks have diminished its contribution to long-term growth. It warned that renewable resources like agriculture and forestry are in decline, with per capita natural capital falling by 2.1% annually since 1999.

To reverse this trend, the CFR called for increased investment in natural capital accounting, sustainable resource management, and green finance, including Nigeria’s emerging carbon market, which it says has the potential to generate up to $2 billion in revenue.

The report further noted that Nigeria’s low human capital index—at just 36%, well below the Sub-Saharan average—is impeding its ambition to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030. It emphasized the need to boost public investment in education and health, which currently stand at 7.9% and 5.3% of the national budget respectively. It also called for expanded skills training and modernization of curricula to equip Nigeria’s youthful population for a competitive future.

To meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the report highlighted the need to bridge Nigeria’s estimated $31.5 billion annual financing gap through innovative financing mechanisms. Traditional funding sources, it said, are no longer sufficient.

“Blended finance, diaspora bonds, and green finance will be essential in catalyzing private investment in infrastructure and social services,” the report noted.

It commended the country’s fintech sector for expanding financial inclusion and referenced instruments like naira-denominated infrastructure guarantees as key tools in attracting institutional investment. Scaling up such innovations, the report said, is vital to closing Nigeria’s investment gap in a sustainable manner.

The Country Focus Reports (CFRs) are annual publications of the AfDB designed to contextualize insights from the African Economic Outlook (AEO) at the national level, offering data-driven analysis and policy recommendations tailored to support inclusive and sustainable development.