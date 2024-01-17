AfDB partners HealthTech Hub Africa on boosting health tech innovations

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has entered into an agreement with the HealthTech Hub Africa to support the development of a pan-African blueprint to fasttrack health tech innovations across the continent.

According to a press release, the partnership is expected to address growing demand from African governments for solutions that close national health infrastructure gaps, and to extend affordable health services to underserved and vulnerable communities. It will also accelerate the adoption of advanced health technologies across the continent and promote growth of the sector. Founded by the Novartis Foundation and partners, the HealthTech Hub Africa is a hybrid, pan-African health tech accelerator with a physical coworking and community space in Kigali, Rwanda. Dr Ann Aerts, Head of the Novartis Foundation, said: “By fostering a conducive environment for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and growth, this collaboration seeks to further empower health tech innovators and startups, enhancing their capabilities and facilitating transformative innovations.”

The African Development Bank will work with the HealthTech Hub Africa to accelerate the scale-up of patient-centric telemedicine and teleconsultation services, improved data sharing, patient record tracking software and artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic and screening tools into Africa’s healthcare systems. “This collaboration will develop actionable recommendations that address capacity gaps for health technology innovations in Africa,” said Dr. Babatunde Omilola, African Development Bank Division Manager responsible for implementing the Bank’s Strategy for Quality Health Infrastructure in Africa.