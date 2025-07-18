AfDB, Partners Call For Acceleration Of AfCFTA

The African Development Bank (AfDB)Group and institutional partners have made a compelling case for accelerating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to a press release, they made the call during the launch of the 11th Edition of the Assessing Regional Integration in Africa (ARIA XI) report Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, recently.

The AfCFTA, signed by 54 African countries and already operational in its initial phases, represents a critical step towards creating a unified African market.

The statement said that the event themed, “Delivering on the African Economic Community: Towards an African Continental Customs Union and African Continental Common Market,” emphasized the importance of Africa’s integration, presenting it as an urgent necessity and a development pathway the continent cannot afford to delay.

AfDB Group Director for Regional Integration Coordination Dr. Joy Kategekwa emphasized that integration is the only viable route to meaningful industrialization and broad-based economic empowerment on the continent.

“Africa’s integration is a development path – way of necessity and with that in mind, all of us sitting at this table are called to reflect – Can we afford the price of failure?” she asked in remarks made on behalf of the bank.

“The AfCFTA itself, being a free trade area, does not give us the legal answer to how we deal with third countries—those outside the agreement, she said, adding that only a customs union can provide the mechanism for a common external tariff and coordinated trade policy to protect Africa’s internal market.