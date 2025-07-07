AfDB, Others Collaborate To Strenghten Gender Data Systems

Amid growing setbacks on gender equality and increasing financial constraints, African policy – makers, gender experts, and development specialists have called for renewed collaboration and sustained investment in national gender data systems across the continent.

They made the call at the Seventh Africa Gender Statistics Forum which took place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The Forum was co-organized by the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Côte d’Ivoire’s National Statistics Agency, the African Union Commission, the Economic Commission for Africa, UN Women, and Open Data Watch, with funding support from the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund.

According to a press release, the Forum explored Africa’s gender data systems, ways to build statistical capacity, and policies to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment across the continent.

The statement also said that the forum, which was held under the theme, “Sound Statistics for all Women and Girls: Rights, Equality and Empowerment,” attracted more than 150 participants from 40 African countries, covering a diversity of sectors – including government representatives, statisticians, civil society, and development organizations.

“These statistics are essential to understand the lived realities of girls and women and to design effective programs and policies that eliminate inequality,” Thiekoro Doumbia, Director General of Côte d’Ivoire’s National Statistics Agency, told attendees.

“Statistics provide a solid foundation for good decisionmaking, and gender statistics are crucial for identifying vulnerabilities among women, girls, men, and boys and responding appropriately,” said William Muhwava, Chief for Demographic and Social Statistics Section of the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

During the forum, the AfDB and the Economic Commission for Africa’s Africa Gender Index 2023 Analytical Report, was unveiled and it showed that African women and girls continue to be left behind in economic, social and political spheres, despite progress in some sectors.

“This Forum is a unique opportunity to turn numbers into narratives, analysis into action, and data into social justice for all African women and girls,” said Nathalie Gahunga, Manager of the Gender and Women Empowerment Division at the AfDB.

“Data is the key to change. Yet, in 15 African countries, only 52 per cent of genderrelated indicators clearly differentiate between women and men. This gap undermines progress in maternal health, political participation, and violence prevention,“ she added.

According to UN Women and the Partnership in Statistics for Development in the 21st Century PARIS21, African countries have achieved just over 50 percent of their potential gender data capacity. While some countries are performing above the global average, the continent lags behind.