AfDB , OPEC Fund, TDB Group Partner To Accelerate Agro-Industrialisation Across Africa

The OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) and the Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) have joined the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other members of the Alliance for Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, to strengthen multi-partner efforts to accelerate agro-industrialisation across Africa.

Launched at the 2023 Africa Investment Forum in Marrakech, Morocco, the Alliance pools financing, technical expertise and private sector participation to scale agricultural value-chain development across the continent.

According to a press release, the addition of the OPEC Fund and TDB Group builds on the strong foundation laid by existing members: the AfDB; the Islamic Development Bank Group; Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms; African Export-Import Bank; the United Nations Industrial Development Organization; the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa; the West African Development Bank; and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development.

The statement said that the platform brings together public, private and development partners to help close Africa’s agricultural investment gap by expanding Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ).

Through coordinated financing, shared infrastructure, targeted incentives and structured value chain linkages, SAPZ enhance competitiveness, reduces investor risks, and attracts sustained private capital.

“The Alliance will intensify efforts to mobilise co-financiers to accelerate SAPZ implementation across Africa,” said Dr Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank Group.

“This work directly advances Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones are central to Africa’s agricultural transformation, bridging rural and urban economies by linking smallholder farmers to structured value chains, processing facilities and consumer markets.

This approach helps countries shift from primary commodity export toward higher-value agro-industrial production. To date, the African Development Bank has committed about $934 million to develop over two dozen SAPZ in 11 countries. These investments have already leveraged an additional $938 million in co-financing from partners.

TDB Group President and Managing Director Admassu Tadesse said the institution looks forward to deepening collaboration with Alliance partners to scale bankable agro-industrial opportunities.

Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund, noted that the Fund’s Food Security Action Plan aligns with the Alliance’s objectives, describing the partnership as a strategic opportunity to accelerate sustainable agricultural and agro-industrial development across Africa.