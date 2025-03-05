AfDB Officials Seek Climate Finance, Just Transition

Share

The fifth edition of the Finance in Common Summit (FiCS) ended over the weekend in Cape Town, South Africa, with strong calls for global development finance institutions to work together to address poverty and development challenges.

The summit, which was cosponsored by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and took place alongside the G20 Finance Ministers’ Meeting, was themed, “Fostering Infrastructure and Finance for Fair and Sustainable Growth.”

Speaking at the event, AfDB’s Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Hassatou Diop N’Sele, one of several senior officials of the Bank Group at FiCS, said, during the G20 meetings of Finance Ministers and central bank governors, “we call on G20 nations to enhance financial commitments, especially for the 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund, to simplify processes for accessing climate finance, and to create enabling policies that facilitate sustainable capital flows to Africa.”

In her various interventions during FiCS, she discussed the innovative financing tools and initiatives launched by the African Development Bank to leverage resources and mobilise the private sector at scale, including the landmark hybrid capital transactions successfully replicated by other development finance institutions and the Africa Investment Forum.

N’Sele emphasised the urgency for philanthropies and foundations to further strengthen their partnerships with multilateral development banks and to fully embrace innovation to amplify their im pact.

She also recognised the challenges for expanding climate finance in Africa and reflected on such solutions and platforms as the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa, designed to catalyze bankable, greener infrastructure projects at scale and speed.

The ADB delegation highlighted the progress of Mission 300, an initiative to accelerate access to electricity for 300 million Africans by 2030.

The bank, working with the World Bank and other development finance institutions and private sector partners, has committed $18.2 billion to this effort. Senior leaders of the bank stressed the need for urgent action.

Nnenna Nwabufo, Bank Group Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, said: “Africa is not looking for aid, we are looking for partnerships.”

She added: “The time for pilot projects that deliver incremental progress is over. We need investments that enable our nations to take ownership of their development, fostering resilience, self-sufficiency, and sustainable growth that benefits both Africa and the global economy.”

Solomon Quaynor, the African Development Bank’s Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, called for faster implementation of infrastructure projects.

“Africa can no longer sustain infrastructure projects that take seven to 10 years to complete – we must accelerate development to deliver within three years, prioritizing green infrastructure,” he said.

The AfDB’s Director General for Southern Africa, Leila Mokaddem, emphasised that Africa’s green transition must be inclusive. She said: “With 600 million Africans still without electricity, our transition cannot be about climate goals alone.

It must be about jobs, industrialisation and economic opportunity. “The African Development Bank is supporting this vision through its Jobs for Youth in Africa strategy to create 25 million jobs and equip 50 million young Africans with green economy skills by the end of this year.”

