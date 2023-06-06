New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. AfDB: No justification…

AfDB: No justification for absymal power supply in Nigeria

Vinkmag ad

There is no justification for Nigeria to have abysmal power supply, the President of the African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has said.
He also said that poor power services and high cost had strangulated the private sector and made the Nigerian industry less competitive.
He spoke during a presidential inauguration lecture in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.
Adesina said: “For faster growth, Nigeria must fix decisively, the issue of power once and for all. There is no justification for Nigeria not having enough power.
“The abnormal have simply become normal. Nigeria’s private sector is hampered by the high cost of power. Providing electricity will make Nigerian industry more competitive, especially within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

Read Previous

REA, Chapel Hill Denham sign MoU for off-grid electrification
Read Next

Lagos 10th Assembly: Will Obasa speak again?

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023