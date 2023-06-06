AfDB: No justification for absymal power supply in Nigeria

There is no justification for Nigeria to have abysmal power supply, the President of the African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has said.

He also said that poor power services and high cost had strangulated the private sector and made the Nigerian industry less competitive.

He spoke during a presidential inauguration lecture in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Adesina said: “For faster growth, Nigeria must fix decisively, the issue of power once and for all. There is no justification for Nigeria not having enough power.

“The abnormal have simply become normal. Nigeria’s private sector is hampered by the high cost of power. Providing electricity will make Nigerian industry more competitive, especially within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”