AfDB, Nedbank Sgn Funding Partnership To Boost African Trade

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and Nedbank Group have signed a landmark deal to boost access to affordable housing in South Africa and strengthen trade across the continent.

According to a press release, the financing package comprises two components: a ZAR 2.5 billion social bond investment in Nedbank Group Limited and a $60 million trade finance Risk Participation Agreement with Nedbank Limited of South Africa.

The statement said:”Together, the initiatives aim to narrow Africa’s trade finance gap, accelerate intra-African trade, and improve access to housing—two essential drivers of inclusive economic growth.

“The social bond is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with proceeds channeled through Nedbank’s Sustainable Finance Fundraising Framework.

Funding will prioritize affordable housing for women and first-time homeowners, as well as green-certified units, reinforcing the Bank and Nedbank’s shared commitment to gender equality, climate resilience, and financial inclusion. The bond will contribute to achieving the African Development Bank’s vision for inclusive growth.”

“This partnership builds on our shared commitment to drive financial access for underserved communities and transform living conditions across South Africa,” said Kennedy Mbekeani, African Development Bank’s Director General for Southern Africa.

“It marks a significant milestone in our nearly two-decade relationship with Nedbank Group, unlocking critical financing where it’s needed most while strengthening our financial system’s resilience.”