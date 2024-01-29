AfDB names SD

African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Oluwatomisin Adeola Fashina as senior director, information technology and chief information technology officer. Fashina has over 30 years of experience in technology and financial services management.

Fashina obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in marketing from the University of Lagos and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Business Management from Capella University, in Minnesota in the U.S. He joined the African Development Bank from Ecobank Group where he has been group executive for Operations and Technology and managing director for eProcess International since March 2021. Fashina exercised responsibility for operations and technology functions, including information technology, customer experience, information security and business continuity management, cyber security, procurement and fintechs across 34 Ecobank affiliates. He oversaw the design and implementation of digital transformation, customer experience transformation, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence projects, among others.